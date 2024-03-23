Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album 'Change The Game'

Cody Jinks seems to be aware of his genre shift in his fourth, newly released album, titled, Change The Game, released on March 22, 2024.

According to Billboard, his new music can be taken as a farewell or shift from artist’s hard-charging brand of country-rock.

However, all his alterations and creativity might just have turned out to be what the 43-year-ol singer needed to change his life.

“I was reading something somebody wrote online the other day, like, ‘This isn’t the old outlaw stuff we’ve come to know Cody for. What’s he doing?’” Jinks told the outlet.

Reflecting on how much the process of creating this album changed him, Jinks continued, “Well, that guy would’ve died. That guy looked in the mirror and said, ‘You need to slow down.’ I had to get into therapy to start dealing with some things.”

Cody Jinks started off his career in the music industry as the frontman for a thrash metal band Unchecked Aggression before he leaned into the genre of country music for his songs back in 2008.