 
menu

Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album 'Change The Game'

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album Change The Game
Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album 'Change The Game'

Cody Jinks seems to be aware of his genre shift in his fourth, newly released album, titled, Change The Game, released on March 22, 2024.

According to Billboard, his new music can be taken as a farewell or shift from artist’s hard-charging brand of country-rock.

However, all his alterations and creativity might just have turned out to be what the 43-year-ol singer needed to change his life.

“I was reading something somebody wrote online the other day, like, ‘This isn’t the old outlaw stuff we’ve come to know Cody for. What’s he doing?’” Jinks told the outlet.

Reflecting on how much the process of creating this album changed him, Jinks continued, “Well, that guy would’ve died. That guy looked in the mirror and said, ‘You need to slow down.’ I had to get into therapy to start dealing with some things.”

Cody Jinks started off his career in the music industry as the frontman for a thrash metal band Unchecked Aggression before he leaned into the genre of country music for his songs back in 2008.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS

Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS
Steve Burns from 'Blues Clues' checks in on Nickelodeon fans

Steve Burns from 'Blues Clues' checks in on Nickelodeon fans
Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'
Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning'?

Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning'?
'Ned's Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out

'Ned's Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out
Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles

Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles
Kim Kardashian seeks Odell Beckham's help for 'secret motive'?

Kim Kardashian seeks Odell Beckham's help for 'secret motive'?
Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer diagnosis is 'too much' for Prince William

Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer diagnosis is 'too much' for Prince William
Ariana Grande gives personalized sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' song

Ariana Grande gives personalized sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' song
Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'

Ron Howard expresses his views on 1984's 'Splash'
Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty reacts to Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Old clip shows Kendrick Lamar views on Drake amid diss track

Old clip shows Kendrick Lamar views on Drake amid diss track