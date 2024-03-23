 
Kim Kardashian seeks Odell Beckham's help for 'secret motive'?

Web Desk
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning a future with beau Odell Beckham Jr.

As fans will know, the reality star is reportedly seeing the NFL player, who previously dated Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian.

According to the new findings of Life & Style, the ex-wife of Kanye West is getting serious with her new beau and ‘wants another child.’

An insider privy to the outlet shared that Kim “wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell.”

They went to explain, “He has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be."

"She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!" the source also revealed.

The source even mentioned, "Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca and Kanye to the punch!" after which they signed off.

For the unversed, the SKIMS founder is currently the mother of four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with the controversial rapper, Kanye West.

