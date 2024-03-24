Prince William ‘protective mode on' as Kate recovers from cancer

Prince William has put up a brave face amid Kate Middleton and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.



The Prince of Wales, who has gotten into a protective mode for his family, is especially keen on giving attention to wife Kate.

A friend of the Waleses said: "Undoubtedly what has happened to him in his life [with his mother] has led him into the protection mode he is in now."

The insider continued: "All he wants to do is protect his wife and children. The family just want to go away for Easter, spend time together, the five of them, close off from the world and move on."

This comes amid news from a former Royal photographer about Harry and William’s dislike towards the paparazzi culture.

They told The Telegraph: "A lot of this has stemmed from William and Harry being control freaks when it comes to pictures of their own children. They grew up hating the paparazzi for chasing Princess Diana around and have had a tendency to tar all royal photographers with the same brush.

"So, with the odd exception, we no longer see royal photographers – the ones who cover the day-to-day official engagements and all the overseas tours – being invited in to take more candid family photographs. Instead, the royals either photograph their children themselves or choose their own pet photographer to take more intimate shots. And that can sometimes lead to problems,” the photographer noted.