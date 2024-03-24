 
menu

Prince William ‘protective mode on' as Kate recovers from cancer

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Prince William has put up a brave face amid Kate Middleton and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales, who has gotten into a protective mode for his family, is especially keen on giving attention to wife Kate.

A friend of the Waleses said: "Undoubtedly what has happened to him in his life [with his mother] has led him into the protection mode he is in now."

The insider continued: "All he wants to do is protect his wife and children. The family just want to go away for Easter, spend time together, the five of them, close off from the world and move on."

This comes amid news from a former Royal photographer about Harry and William’s dislike towards the paparazzi culture.

They told The Telegraph: "A lot of this has stemmed from William and Harry being control freaks when it comes to pictures of their own children. They grew up hating the paparazzi for chasing Princess Diana around and have had a tendency to tar all royal photographers with the same brush.

"So, with the odd exception, we no longer see royal photographers – the ones who cover the day-to-day official engagements and all the overseas tours – being invited in to take more candid family photographs. Instead, the royals either photograph their children themselves or choose their own pet photographer to take more intimate shots. And that can sometimes lead to problems,” the photographer noted.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘corridor' communication with Kate in hospital unearthed

King Charles ‘corridor' communication with Kate in hospital unearthed

Sydney Sweeney reveals her version of 'Immaculate' climax

Sydney Sweeney reveals her version of 'Immaculate' climax
Kate Middleton leaves haters ‘spellbound' despite online flak

Kate Middleton leaves haters ‘spellbound' despite online flak
Kim Kardashian's followers demand apology for Kate Middleton

Kim Kardashian's followers demand apology for Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle to put herself in ‘positive light' amid Kate cancer?

Meghan Markle to put herself in ‘positive light' amid Kate cancer?
Amanda Bynes refuses to participate in 'Quiet on Set' docuseries: Here's why

Amanda Bynes refuses to participate in 'Quiet on Set' docuseries: Here's why
Kate Middleton has no intention to quit, will ‘evaluate' conditions

Kate Middleton has no intention to quit, will ‘evaluate' conditions
Gisele Bundchen speaks up on cheating accusations amid Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bundchen speaks up on cheating accusations amid Tom Brady divorce
Oprah Winfrey advocates for 'a great night sleep'

Oprah Winfrey advocates for 'a great night sleep'
Jelly Roll joins star studded lineup of Tailgate n Tallboys music fest

Jelly Roll joins star studded lineup of Tailgate n Tallboys music fest
Jake Gyllenhaal shares 'memorable' moments with Connor McGregor

Jake Gyllenhaal shares 'memorable' moments with Connor McGregor
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS

Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS