Photo: Shakira refuses to take another diss at ex-partner Gerard Pique

Shakira seemingly does not want to pen more about her ‘messy split’ from Gerard Pique.

As fans will know, Shakira’s new single Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, is a diss track directed towards her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Pique.

“It’s hopefully the last song that I will write about this, and to him,” she confirmed about the song in a chat with The Sunday Times.

The 47-year-old superstar also confessed, “I felt that there was still something there, stuck in my throat, and I needed to get it out.”

Getting candid about her song, she also claimed, “I played it to the marketing head at Sony and he started crying.”

“I’d never seen a man cry in my studio before," she added of the marketing head, whom she brands as a ‘big softie.’

"He started to cry with this song and I'm like, 'OK, I get it.' It's not only about me. This song is not about me only, or him,” the Dare crooner said.

“But I'm glad I was able to include it in the album, even if it's the last song, the last song that I write to him. I hope,” Shakira declared.

Nonetheless, she mentioned, “But I could always change my mind," and jumped to another topic.