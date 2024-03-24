Katy Perry comments on Kelly Clarkson's 'Wide Awake' Cover

Kelly Clarkson has just shared her latest cover in her show The Kelly Clarkson Show's Kellyoke segment, which is a rendition of Katy Perry's 2012 smash hit Wide Awake.

The show host Kelly performed Perry’s 2012 hit, stripping it down to just piano and vocals and by slowing down the track.

Kelly's cover even managed to impress the original composer Katy Perry, and made it so that she couldn't hold herself back from commenting on Kelly's Instagram handle.



Perry, hilariously commented, "Ok dang I can never sing that again.”

The song Wide Awake, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed on the chart for 6 months, was the final single from Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection 2012.



Previously, Clarkson has also sung Perry’s other track, on her Daytime Emmy-winning talk show she has covered The One That Got Awa and Roar.