Normani Kordei teases first single from debut album ‘Dopamine'

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Normani Kordei, the Fifth Harmony alum announced her first debut album Dopamine’s first single featuring Rapper Gunna.

Normani took it to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into her first single titled 1:59 and captioned post, “Soo basically my first single 1:59 will be coming out 4/26.”

In the short clip in which Kordei can be seen vibing her song while fans got a glimpse into her upcoming single as she sings, “When I get you alone / Boy, what you gon’ do with it? / Don’t talk too much, just do that s***.”

This song will be Normani's first release after announcing her first debut album back in February 2024, which is all set to release on April 26.

Normani first auditioned as a solo singer in the X-Factor USA in 2012 but got eliminated, later she got another entry as part of the group, Fifth Harmony and the group scored third place in season 2.

Kordei has released multiple singles after the Fifth Harmony split, Love Lies with Khalid, Waves, Dancing with a Stranger with Sam Smith, Motivation, Diamonds with Megan Thee Stallion, Wild Side with Cardi B, and Fair and New to You with Calvin Harris, Tinashe and Offset.

Now Normani is all set to release her full pledged album in 2024. 

