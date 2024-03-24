 
menu

Gil Kenan teases fans with an animated ‘Ghostbusters' series

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Gil Kenan unveiled intriguing details about the animated reboot of the beloved franchise and fans are thrilled beyond control.

While the news about the Ghostbusters animated series first emerged in June 2022 (annual Ghostbusters Day), fans have eagerly awaited further updates since then.

However, with the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in theatres on March 22, 2024, its director Gil Kenan that sat with Alex Zane of A Trip To The Movies and revealed insights into the upcoming reboot.

“I just watched an entire art presentation for the show”, said Kenan, who is heavily involved in the project, when asked about its current status. “I’ve seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team”.

Dropping tantalizing updates on the upcoming series he added, “All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It’s in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it’s a great time to be a Ghostbuster.”

For those who are unversed, a Ghostbusters animated series is in development with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan of Ghost Corps, Inc. and Netflix handling the production.

While the exact plot of the series is kept under wraps, Reitman previously hinted that the Netflix series will “navigate an unexplored era” in the Ghostbusters world.  

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Stone is looking for a new romantic partner?

Sharon Stone is looking for a new romantic partner?
Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton makes big decision for her kids after shock cancer announcement video

Kate Middleton makes big decision for her kids after shock cancer announcement
Elton John spills the beans about his upcoming musicals

Elton John spills the beans about his upcoming musicals
Olivia Colman shares insight into Hollywood's pay inequality video

Olivia Colman shares insight into Hollywood's pay inequality
Drake Bell reveals the reason for participating in Quiet on Set Docuseries

Drake Bell reveals the reason for participating in Quiet on Set Docuseries
‘Upset' Kanye West letting rumors around Bianca Censori marriage ‘get to him'

‘Upset' Kanye West letting rumors around Bianca Censori marriage ‘get to him'

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance receives major development

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance receives major development

Selena Gomez jokes about Benny Blanco's dressing

Selena Gomez jokes about Benny Blanco's dressing
Rihanna rocks her new hairdo: Picture

Rihanna rocks her new hairdo: Picture
Normani Kordei teases first single from debut album ‘Dopamine'

Normani Kordei teases first single from debut album ‘Dopamine'
King Charles going above and beyond for Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis

King Charles going above and beyond for Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis