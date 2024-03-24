Gil Kenan teases fans with an animated ‘Ghostbusters' series

Gil Kenan unveiled intriguing details about the animated reboot of the beloved franchise and fans are thrilled beyond control.



While the news about the Ghostbusters animated series first emerged in June 2022 (annual Ghostbusters Day), fans have eagerly awaited further updates since then.

However, with the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in theatres on March 22, 2024, its director Gil Kenan that sat with Alex Zane of A Trip To The Movies and revealed insights into the upcoming reboot.

“I just watched an entire art presentation for the show”, said Kenan, who is heavily involved in the project, when asked about its current status. “I’ve seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team”.

Dropping tantalizing updates on the upcoming series he added, “All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It’s in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it’s a great time to be a Ghostbuster.”

For those who are unversed, a Ghostbusters animated series is in development with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan of Ghost Corps, Inc. and Netflix handling the production.

While the exact plot of the series is kept under wraps, Reitman previously hinted that the Netflix series will “navigate an unexplored era” in the Ghostbusters world.