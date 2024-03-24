IShowSpeed announces debut music album

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. just announced his debut album featuring songs by the YouTuber himself.

IShowSpeed became a brand name on the social media platform after he reached a remarkable 22 million subscribers.

After his breakthrough on YouTube, the social media personality tried his hand at music as well trying to make it in the music industry as well.

Inevitably, it did not take long for IShowSpeed to make his name in the new field, as his debut music album is set to release in a few hours, on March 24, 2024.

Speed’s moderator Slipz, took to the official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the release date of the album.

The Ohio-based content creator also visited Brazil a few weeks ago where he meet the soccer legend, Ronaldo, during his trip and also worked on his debut music album with the renowned Brazilian music producer DJ Scheme.

Even though this isn’t the first time Speed has released a music track, he has never come out with a whole album that will also feature three music videos, including the “Trip to Brazil” with Bandmanril.