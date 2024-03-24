 
menu

IShowSpeed announces debut music album

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

IShowSpeed announces debut music album
IShowSpeed announces debut music album

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. just announced his debut album featuring songs by the YouTuber himself.

IShowSpeed became a brand name on the social media platform after he reached a remarkable 22 million subscribers.

After his breakthrough on YouTube, the social media personality tried his hand at music as well trying to make it in the music industry as well.

Inevitably, it did not take long for IShowSpeed to make his name in the new field, as his debut music album is set to release in a few hours, on March 24, 2024.

Speed’s moderator Slipz, took to the official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the release date of the album.

IShowSpeed announces debut music album

The Ohio-based content creator also visited Brazil a few weeks ago where he meet the soccer legend, Ronaldo, during his trip and also worked on his debut music album with the renowned Brazilian music producer DJ Scheme.

Even though this isn’t the first time Speed has released a music track, he has never come out with a whole album that will also feature three music videos, including the “Trip to Brazil” with Bandmanril.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows
Kate Middleton's cancer revelation sparks ‘loss of complete faith' in humanity video

Kate Middleton's cancer revelation sparks ‘loss of complete faith' in humanity
King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed

King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed
George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors video

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors

MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch
Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move

Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move
Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left video

Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left
Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission

Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission