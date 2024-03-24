Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for designer Tommy Hilfiger

Kris Jenner has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her friend and fashion designer Thomas Jacob Hilfiger, commonly known as Tommy Hilfiger.



Taking to Instagram, Kris shared stunning photos with Tommy Hilfiger to wish him a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy happiest birthday Tommy!! You are truly the most amazing husband, dad, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend.”

Kris Jenner added, “You are kind, smart, talented, funny, do my favorite impressions, the best travel buddy..

“You are generous beyond measure and I am so blessed to have you in our lives. I love you!!!!”

Reacting to this, Kris Jenner’s daughter Khloe Kardashian also dropped sweet comment to wish Tommy Hilfiger on his special day.



She commented, “We ALL love Tommy” followed by numerous heart emojis.

US actress and singer Rita Wilson also wished Tommy a very happy birthday saying: “Happy Birthday to the original TH [Tommy Hilfiger].”