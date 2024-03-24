 
menu

Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for designer Tommy Hilfiger

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for designer Tommy Hilfiger
Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for designer Tommy Hilfiger

Kris Jenner has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her friend and fashion designer Thomas Jacob Hilfiger, commonly known as Tommy Hilfiger.

Taking to Instagram, Kris shared stunning photos with Tommy Hilfiger to wish him a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy happiest birthday Tommy!! You are truly the most amazing husband, dad, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend.”

Kris Jenner added, “You are kind, smart, talented, funny, do my favorite impressions, the best travel buddy..

“You are generous beyond measure and I am so blessed to have you in our lives. I love you!!!!”

Reacting to this, Kris Jenner’s daughter Khloe Kardashian also dropped sweet comment to wish Tommy Hilfiger on his special day.

She commented, “We ALL love Tommy” followed by numerous heart emojis.

US actress and singer Rita Wilson also wished Tommy a very happy birthday saying: “Happy Birthday to the original TH [Tommy Hilfiger].”

More From Entertainment:

Willie Nelson's albums: one of the most prolific 20th century country artist

Willie Nelson's albums: one of the most prolific 20th century country artist
Sarah Ferguson sends love to Princess Eugenie on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson sends love to Princess Eugenie on her birthday
Why Kate Middleton waited so long to announce cancer diagnosis exposed

Why Kate Middleton waited so long to announce cancer diagnosis exposed
IShowSpeed announces debut music album

IShowSpeed announces debut music album
Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows
Kate Middleton's cancer revelation sparks ‘loss of complete faith' in humanity video

Kate Middleton's cancer revelation sparks ‘loss of complete faith' in humanity
King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed

King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed
George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors video

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors

MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch