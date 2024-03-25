King Charles makes big decision for monarchy, royal family amid abdication rumours

Britain’s King Charles has apparently made a major decision for monarchy and the royal family following his cancer diagnosis and abdication rumours.



According to the Mirror, per Daily Express, King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, is said to be "utterly determined" to show the public that the monarchy is still stable following several setbacks.

The insider told the outlet, "He [King Charles] is utterly determined to put on a show of unity for his family and reassure the public and wider world that the monarchy is stable, despite the current tumultuous period it is experiencing."

The royal sources further said: "The King is very much hoping he will be able to make the Easter church service but will make a final decision on the day."

The report further claims as King Charles is hoping to attend the Easter Sunday church service next week, insiders disclosed that the monarch is set to deliver a special message before it.