Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend

Ariana Madix may have finally decided to move out of the co-owned house she used to live in with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval after a year of their breakup.



The Waking Up with Strangers star recently purchased a $1.6 million house in Hollywood Hills as reported by Page Six.

An insider told the news outlet “Ariana has fallen in love with this home and is excited for a new chapter.”

The house Madix reportedly purchased is a mid-century modern house located in Los Angeles which is newly renovated, and built in 1962.

After dating for 9 years, Ariana Madix and ex-boyfriend Sandoval bought a $2 million house in Valley Village together in 2019.

Following the reveal of Sandoval’s affair with the Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss, the couple broke up in 2023.

The now split couple continued to live in a co-owned house and communicated through a third party but in January 2024, Madix filed a lawsuit against Sandoval to force the sale of their shared house.

However, Sandoval refused the appeal with a legal document filed in February.

The case is still on going and the judge has not made any decision on the case yet, as per the news outlet.