 
menu

Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend
Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend

Ariana Madix may have finally decided to move out of the co-owned house she used to live in with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval after a year of their breakup.

The Waking Up with Strangers star recently purchased a $1.6 million house in Hollywood Hills as reported by Page Six.

An insider told the news outlet “Ariana has fallen in love with this home and is excited for a new chapter.”

The house Madix reportedly purchased is a mid-century modern house located in Los Angeles which is newly renovated, and built in 1962.

After dating for 9 years, Ariana Madix and ex-boyfriend Sandoval bought a $2 million house in Valley Village together in 2019.

Following the reveal of Sandoval’s affair with the Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss, the couple broke up in 2023.

The now split couple continued to live in a co-owned house and communicated through a third party but in January 2024, Madix filed a lawsuit against Sandoval to force the sale of their shared house.

However, Sandoval refused the appeal with a legal document filed in February.

The case is still on going and the judge has not made any decision on the case yet, as per the news outlet.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'

Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'
Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy

Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy
Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family

Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family
Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics

Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics
Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?

Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?
'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success

'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success
Kate Middleton desperate for normal, active life amid life of too much responsibility

Kate Middleton desperate for normal, active life amid life of too much responsibility
Kate Middleton's close friend breaks silence on true reason for cancer admission video

Kate Middleton's close friend breaks silence on true reason for cancer admission
Frankie Muniz breaks silence on his experiences as a child star

Frankie Muniz breaks silence on his experiences as a child star
Kate Middleton hit with new bizarre conspiracy theories over cancer diagnosis video video

Kate Middleton hit with new bizarre conspiracy theories over cancer diagnosis video
Prince William receives new title as King Charles, Kate Middleton battle cancer

Prince William receives new title as King Charles, Kate Middleton battle cancer
Prince Harry to travel to UK sans Meghan following Kate's cancer diagnosis: Report

Prince Harry to travel to UK sans Meghan following Kate's cancer diagnosis: Report