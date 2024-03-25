Timothee Chalamet completely transforms into Bob Dylan: See pic

Timothee Chalamet is playing Bob Dylan in upcoming biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothee Chalamet has been spotted once again in costume for the Bob Dylan biopic titled A Complete Unknown.

Timothee was snapped smoking a cigarette on set and reading a book as he sat on a park bench. He channeled Bob in a short curly hairdo which was loosely slicked up. The 28-year-old sported a tan suede jacket with a striped brown shirt, denim jeans, and Western-inspired boots.

Credit: One Perfect Scene/X

James Mangold’s epic’s production was initially stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic, but is now well underway. The biopic, which has been green lit by Bob himself, will focus on the beginning of his career.



Credit: A Complete Unknown News/ X

Revealing how he sat down with Bob to make sure the biopic is authentic, James said: "I've spent several wonderfully charming days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to him. He loves movies."

The movie will follow Bob’s story as he leaves Duluth, Minnesota, and sets off to Manhattan to pursue his musical talents.

Discussing the plot, James said: "It's a kind of an ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early '60s in New York, and this 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pockets hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie who is in the hospital."