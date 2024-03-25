Arnold Schwarzenegger shares update on 'FUBAR' after latest heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger got candid about his heart surgery and the next season of 'FUBAR'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had his fourth heart surgery recently. The FUBAR star has received a pacemaker with the latest surgery.

Arnold wanted to share the information so his followers with heart issues won’t feel isolated, while also reassuring fans that he'll return for the next season of FUBAR.

"Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker,” he said. “But I’ve gotten so many messages and emails from people who were born with a bicuspid aortic valve, like me, telling me that talking about my valve replacement surgeries has given them courage and hope to deal with.”

He added: "First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great!"

The 76-year-old said he was advised by his doctors to get a pacemaker after they discovered irregular heartbeat caused by scar tissue.

The bodybuilding legend shared more on Arnold's Pump Club app, saying: "Monday, I went under and got my new machine part. Like I said, by Friday, I was out doing my normal environmental work, and nobody knew anything. I can’t do my serious training in the gym for a while, but I will be 100% ready for FUBAR next month.”

"I could have kept it a secret. But I know that we have more than 750,000 subscribers now and a lot of you are probably dealing with your health challenges. I want you to know you aren’t alone," he added.

Arnold plays a CIA agent nearing retirement in his Netflix series FUBAR, the second season of which will begin shooting next month.