Steve Harvey cautions Travis Kelce about hosting

Steve Harvey has just shared some advice to potential game show host Travis Kelce.



Steve Harvey, the Family Feud host told Us Weekly on Friday, March 22, “Well, all I can tell Travis Kelce is be careful, because you might not be smarter than a fifth grader.”

While Harvey was also promoting his project The Steve Harvey Network, he continued, “The reason I’ve survived so long on Family Feud is I know I’m not smarter than the contestants. I just wait on you to make your own blunder, and then I capitalize on that.”

Harvey added, “If you’re going to work with kids, though, you got to humble yourself, man, and you got to let ’em win the joke. You got to let them win the joke because if you outshine the kids, you won’t be on TV long.”

The NBA star was in talks last week, to host a reboot of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? for Amazon Prime as reported by Deadline.

Harvey, who has been hosting the family quiz show, Family Feud since 2010, also talked about his own hosting and said, “I think being gracious is key to being a host. You got to make people feel warm and feel welcome, I just turned Family Feud into a comedy show, which I knew was my skill set, that’s what enabled me to last that long.”

Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? was originally hosted by Jeff Foxworthy on Fox, premiered in 2007 which aired till 2011. Later the channel discontinued the show. Then one more season was again hosted by Foxworthy in 2015.

In 2019 nickelodeon restored Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’s concept, which was hosted by John Cena for one season only.