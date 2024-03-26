David Beckham gets wife Victoria ‘the best gift ever': Watch video

file footage

David Beckham has proven himself to be a thoughtful husband by getting Victoria a bike to help her broken foot heal.



The fashion designer has been seen walking with crutches and wearing a medical boot ever since. She has also shared that the foot is “taking a long time to heal.”

Posh Spice recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of David setting up a “knee rover,” a type of scooter made for individuals who can’t put weight on their ankles.

"Okay, so David bought me a bike to try and help keep my foot, which is taking a long time to heal. So he bought me this little bike with a basket," she said as the football legend could be seen setting it up.

"Not any bike. A kneerover," he said before showing how the bike has a basket, a cup holder, and a bell.

"A bell for a belle," he quipped. "There's a bell because when I come round the corner I go so fast. A basket for my [Don Julio] 1942," Victoria added.

In another video, the 49-year-old zoomed past the camera on her scooter giggling and ringing the bell. In another story, she shared a picture of herself on the scooter. "The best gift my husband ever bought me!!!," she wrote over it.