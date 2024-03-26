 
menu

Meghan Markle showing sympathy to Kate Middleton to gain public favour?

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Meghan Markle showing sympathy to Kate Middleton to gain public favour?
Meghan Markle showing sympathy to Kate Middleton to gain public favour?

Meghan Markle is said to be “genuinely sympathetic” towards Prince William and Kate Middleton; however, there is a chance she is doing it to not look “bad.”

According to royal expert and author Tom Quinn, the Duchess of Sussex is encouraging her husband Prince Harry to reach out to his brother in such difficult times.

Revealing the reasons behind the sudden change in Meghan, the expert told The Mirror that she may be doing so in hopes of gaining public favour.

“Meghan is encouraging Harry to make contact with his family, partly because she will genuinely be sympathetic to Kate and William, despite their past difficulties,” he said.

“But she also knows how bad it will look if there is any sense that she’s not being sympathetic and that she’s not encouraging Harry to reach out,” Quinn added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent their good wishes to Kate, the Princess of Wales, right after she announced the news of her cancer diagnosis.

In their official statement, the Sussexes said, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Meanwhile, multiple outlets have alleged that the couple also "reached out privately" to William and Kate, who are not interested in reconciling with the Sussexes, reported The Telegraph.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence says ‘no' to $6 billion franchise

Jennifer Lawrence says ‘no' to $6 billion franchise
Kevin Hart reacts to one of the biggest awards of lifetime

Kevin Hart reacts to one of the biggest awards of lifetime
'The Bachelorette' Season 21's new lead revealed

'The Bachelorette' Season 21's new lead revealed
How Kelly Clarkson really feels about Brandon Blackstock divorce

How Kelly Clarkson really feels about Brandon Blackstock divorce
Who wrote Benzino's diss track of Eminem?

Who wrote Benzino's diss track of Eminem?
Gisele Bundchen opens up about 'one of worst times in her life'

Gisele Bundchen opens up about 'one of worst times in her life'
Rihanna stuns in powerful business look as she expands beauty empire

Rihanna stuns in powerful business look as she expands beauty empire
Diddy's £23million lawsuit over trafficking parties names Prince Harry: report

Diddy's £23million lawsuit over trafficking parties names Prince Harry: report
William kept Kate's cancer news from Harry, Meghan due to THIS reason

William kept Kate's cancer news from Harry, Meghan due to THIS reason
Prince William, Kate Middleton's family dynamics with Harry speaks volumes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton's family dynamics with Harry speaks volumes
George, Charlotte, Louis at danger of getting bullied in school amid Kate's cancer video

George, Charlotte, Louis at danger of getting bullied in school amid Kate's cancer
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse step out with newborn baby: Watch video

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse step out with newborn baby: Watch video