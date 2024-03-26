Meghan Markle showing sympathy to Kate Middleton to gain public favour?

Meghan Markle is said to be “genuinely sympathetic” towards Prince William and Kate Middleton; however, there is a chance she is doing it to not look “bad.”



According to royal expert and author Tom Quinn, the Duchess of Sussex is encouraging her husband Prince Harry to reach out to his brother in such difficult times.

Revealing the reasons behind the sudden change in Meghan, the expert told The Mirror that she may be doing so in hopes of gaining public favour.

“Meghan is encouraging Harry to make contact with his family, partly because she will genuinely be sympathetic to Kate and William, despite their past difficulties,” he said.

“But she also knows how bad it will look if there is any sense that she’s not being sympathetic and that she’s not encouraging Harry to reach out,” Quinn added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent their good wishes to Kate, the Princess of Wales, right after she announced the news of her cancer diagnosis.

In their official statement, the Sussexes said, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Meanwhile, multiple outlets have alleged that the couple also "reached out privately" to William and Kate, who are not interested in reconciling with the Sussexes, reported The Telegraph.