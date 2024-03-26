 
Rihanna stuns in powerful business look as she expands beauty empire

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Rihanna has taken a huge step to expand her thriving beauty empire
Rihanna has become the face of Vogue China's latest issue as she gears up to launch her billion-dollar cosmetic company Fenty in the country next month.

Rihanna’s cover images for the April issue have been released by the Chinese arm of the fashion bible. The Work hitmaker looked stunning in the images, wearing a red lip and starring into a handheld gold mirror. She sported an all embroidered ensemble, featuring a crop top, a jacket.


In the second look, the 36-year-old’s tattooed hand could be seen touching her braid as she posed.


Rihanna announced she’d launch the cosmetic empire in the country last week. She took to social media to share a video announcing the expansion, saying, “China - I am thrilled to share the great news... on April 1, Fenty Beauty will officially land. China has such a rich culture that has always inspired me and I cannot wait to share Fenty Beauty with all of you, celebrating your unique beauty.”

This will be a big business expansion for Rihanna as China is the second-largest beauty market in the world. Fenty Beauty has already made Rihanna America's youngest self-made female billionaire, with an estimated net worth around $1.4 billion. 

