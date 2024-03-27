 
Prince Harry walking ‘sign' of ‘deep rift' with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Prince Harry is reaping what he sowed amid Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex, who is alone and away from his family in the UK, created a deeper rift by speaking about brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate, in his memoir.

Talk TV's royal editor Sarah Hewson notes the reason why Harry was not told about Kate’s cancer ahead of time.

"They [William and Kate] didn't trust Harry and Meghan with that information because they didn't know whether this could get out there somehow and I think that gives us a sign of just how deep that rift is."

"Harry will reflect on this, he loves Kate, he's talked about her in the past as the 'sister he's never had and always wanted', there was a real bond between them,

"But he's said some awful things on Netflix and in spare, some things that William is very angry about, very protective of his wife about. and I think some of those may have put some perspective for them,” she notes.

