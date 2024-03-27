Kate Middleton, Prince William takes major step for kids amid Harry's plan to visit UK

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly not planning a family reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are expected to visit UK for Invictus Games event in May.



The future king and queen have taken this major decision for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis following shock cancer announcement.

Kate Middleton and William’s close friends told the Daily Beast, per Cheat Sheet that the royal couple do not want to reunite with Archie and Lilibet parents due to their children.

The insiders told the outlet, “Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that.”

Another friend said, “They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie.”

The fresh claims came days after reports Meghan and Harry have reached out to Kate Middleton and Prince William following shock cancer diagnosis of the Princess of Wales.