 
menu

Kate Middleton, Prince William takes major step for kids amid Harry's plan to visit UK

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William takes major step for kids amid Harrys plan to visit UK
Kate Middleton, Prince William takes major step for kids amid Harry's plan to visit UK

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly not planning a family reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are expected to visit UK for Invictus Games event in May.

The future king and queen have taken this major decision for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis following shock cancer announcement.

Kate Middleton and William’s close friends told the Daily Beast, per Cheat Sheet that the royal couple do not want to reunite with Archie and Lilibet parents due to their children.

The insiders told the outlet, “Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that.”

Another friend said, “They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie.”

The fresh claims came days after reports Meghan and Harry have reached out to Kate Middleton and Prince William following shock cancer diagnosis of the Princess of Wales.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles health update as monarch set for first public appearance since diagnosis

King Charles health update as monarch set for first public appearance since diagnosis
Kate Middleton remained in ‘shock' for a while after cancer diagnosis: Source video

Kate Middleton remained in ‘shock' for a while after cancer diagnosis: Source
Eva Mendes recalls working with beau Ryan Gosling in ‘Place Beyond the Pines'

Eva Mendes recalls working with beau Ryan Gosling in ‘Place Beyond the Pines'
Queen Camilla hosts reception amid major announcement by Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla hosts reception amid major announcement by Buckingham Palace
King Charles to attend major event alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles to attend major event alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer
Prince Harry doing all to ‘win back' Prince William in next face off

Prince Harry doing all to ‘win back' Prince William in next face off
Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'

Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'
Inside Kate Middleton ‘very normal' love with Pippa Middleton amid cancer

Inside Kate Middleton ‘very normal' love with Pippa Middleton amid cancer
Meghan Markle ‘rushed' project is ‘ticking timebomb' in Royal doom

Meghan Markle ‘rushed' project is ‘ticking timebomb' in Royal doom
Prince Harry walking ‘sign' of ‘deep rift' with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry walking ‘sign' of ‘deep rift' with Kate Middleton

Paris Hilton adamant to keep children 'away' from social media; Here's why

Paris Hilton adamant to keep children 'away' from social media; Here's why
Prince William not ready for Prince Harry ‘drama' in May

Prince William not ready for Prince Harry ‘drama' in May