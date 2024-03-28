 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in talks for ‘another book'

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly discussing the possibilities of a second instalment in memoir ‘Spare.’

The Duke of Sussex, who released his first book back in February 2023, wants to share more aspects of his life with wife Meghan.

Royal author Tom Quinn tells Mirror.co.uk:

“I’m told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book. He can’t write another Spare, but he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother,”

He adds: “Beyond writing another book, Harry is very unlikely to come up with his own commercial project. You only have to look at him in his various interviews to see that he probably just doesn’t have the drive or the ability – it’s the result of growing up in a world where other people do everything for you.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Quinn explained: "Meghan and Harry just can't move on from the idea that they are the injured parties."

