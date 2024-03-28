 
Sean 'Diddy' Combs warned of potential life sentence amid sex trafficking allegations

Web Desk
March 28, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs have been given a warning that he might be facing life sentence amid sex trafficking allegations.

Speaking with Us Weekly, a legal expert claimed that the rapper, who also goes by Diddy and Puff Daddy, may be arrested in the coming days or weeks.

Neama Rahmani told the publication that the scandal seems to be Jeffrey Epstein or an R. Kelly type case which could end with Diddy spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The lawyer, who is not affiliated with the case officially, said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another Jeffrey Epstein or an R. Kelly type [of sex trafficking] case where we’re talking about multiple victims across multiple jurisdictions over a significant period of time.”

“And again, these are just allegations. Nothing’s proven yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Diddy is arrested in the coming days or weeks and he’s going to have to face these charges,” she added.

“There’s no possible plea that is going to get him off with a slap on the wrist or probation. If the prosecutors are successful and able to prove it, he may end up dying in prison,” the expert said.

Meanwhile, two of the Diddy’s residences were raided by law enforcement agents in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

“[Federal agents were] looking for evidence of criminal activity, primarily sex trafficking … but other crimes as well, including potential gun and firearm charges, and we’re talking about someone who may spend decades in federal prison like R. Kelly,” Rahmani said.

“This is why under federal law, if someone is convicted of even one count of sex trafficking, it carries a minimum 10- or 15-year prison sentence — minimum.

“The judge can’t go any lower for each count depending on the age of the victim.”

For the unversed, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has accused him of sexual and physical abuse, which prompted other victims have come forward with a list of accusations ranging from sexual assault to sex trafficking and human trafficking.

