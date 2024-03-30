 
menu

Meghan Markle's ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney gets emotional for THIS reason

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Meghan Markles ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney gets emotional for THIS reason
Meghan Markle's ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney gets emotional for THIS reason

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's former best friend Jessica Mulroney got emotional as she paid touching tribute to her late father-in-law, the former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Jessica paid tribute to Brian following his state funeral.

Sharing photos from the funeral service, Jessica Mulroney got emotional and wrote “I consider myself to be one of the lucky ones… To know you was to love you.

“Always making us laugh with your unique gift of storytelling. A soothing baritone voice I could listen to for hours. Not a day went by that your Ben, Brian, John, Ivy and I did not feel loved by you.”

She further said, “Rest in peace Papa. You were truly one of a kind.”

Mulroney, the former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party who was Canada's prime minister from 1984 to 1993, died on 29 February at the age of 84.

He was the 18th prime minister of Canada.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles Easter Service looks different this year: Here's why video

King Charles Easter Service looks different this year: Here's why
Queen Camilla unveils sweet gift she receives for Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla unveils sweet gift she receives for Kate Middleton
Jim Parson spills on 'Young Sheldon' upcoming cameo

Jim Parson spills on 'Young Sheldon' upcoming cameo
King Charles' funeral plans already set in motion: Insider

King Charles' funeral plans already set in motion: Insider
Diddy's home raids expose jaw dropping bank loans

Diddy's home raids expose jaw dropping bank loans
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tired of being ‘free marketing tool'

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tired of being ‘free marketing tool'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rebrand faces its end due to THIS reason video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rebrand faces its end due to THIS reason
Prince William turning to Queen Elizabeth for Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William turning to Queen Elizabeth for Kate Middleton's cancer
Meghan Markle showing fans what life is like inside Montecito

Meghan Markle showing fans what life is like inside Montecito
Diddy looks confident as he steps out with twin daughters amid multiple lawsuits

Diddy looks confident as he steps out with twin daughters amid multiple lawsuits
Prince William hanging by a tread and relying on miracles

Prince William hanging by a tread and relying on miracles
Prince Harry in ‘permanent state of paranoia' about Royal Family's plans

Prince Harry in ‘permanent state of paranoia' about Royal Family's plans