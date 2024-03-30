Meghan Markle's ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney gets emotional for THIS reason

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's former best friend Jessica Mulroney got emotional as she paid touching tribute to her late father-in-law, the former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.



Jessica paid tribute to Brian following his state funeral.

Sharing photos from the funeral service, Jessica Mulroney got emotional and wrote “I consider myself to be one of the lucky ones… To know you was to love you.

“Always making us laugh with your unique gift of storytelling. A soothing baritone voice I could listen to for hours. Not a day went by that your Ben, Brian, John, Ivy and I did not feel loved by you.”

She further said, “Rest in peace Papa. You were truly one of a kind.”



Mulroney, the former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party who was Canada's prime minister from 1984 to 1993, died on 29 February at the age of 84.

He was the 18th prime minister of Canada.