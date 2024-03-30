Reason behind Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss revealed

Kelly Clarkson lost several pounds last year and left fans surprised

Kelly Clarkson has always been candid about her journey with weight gain and loss, with the singer losing an impressive amount of weight last year.

A source says Kelly has “never prioritized” looks but wanted to set a good example for her kids when it comes to health.

“Kelly has had a terrible relationship with food and dieting in the past,” the tipster told

They added that Because Of You singer “struggled with bulimia as a teen, starved herself to lose weight when her career began, and overindulged while depressed after her 2020 split from Brandon [Blackstock]."

"She wants to end the roller coaster," added the source.

"She wants to set a good example, to show them how to be healthy and take care of yourself. Kelly has never prioritized looks or weight for herself and doesn’t want that to be what her children focus on either," they further explained.

Kelly shares two children, River, 9, and Remington, 7, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The singer, 41, has been locked in a legal battle with her ex-husband for years now.

She filed for divorce in 2022, and reached a settlement after two years of legal battle in 2022. She sued Brandon again for running an “unlicensed talent agency” on her behalf and won a $2,641,374, payment from him.