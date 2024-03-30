King Charles likely to forgive Prince Harry due to ‘difficult childhood'

file footage

King Charles is said to be more forgiving than Prince William is towards Prince Harry.

The King is understanding toward Harry due to his hard childhood, for which he believes himself “partly responsible.” The Duke of Sussex’s next UK visit may entail a meeting with his father, with whom he has a better chance of reconciliation that his brother, per an expert.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “It won’t be quite so difficult for Harry to see his father, although that relationship is also fraught with pain and a sense of grievance. But Charles knows Harry had a difficult childhood for which he, Charles, was partly responsible and so he is more forgiving than William."

Prince Harry is next expected to participate in the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

The Duke last met his father when he paid a rushed visit to the UK to see him after his cancer announcement. The meeting reportedly lasted only 30 minutes before the King flew to Sandringham.

Harry later told Good Morning America that his father’s diagnosis would surely bring the family close together.