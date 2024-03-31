‘Wonderful woman' Kate Middleton ‘worries' about her ‘legacy'

Kate Middleton’s simplicity and compassion has been praised by a radio personality.



The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, has been lauded by Giovanna Fletcher.

Giovanna, who spoke to Kate during an episode of her podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, reveals her intimate chat with the future Queen.

She wrote on Instagram: “The Princess of Wales has always led with dignity, grace and compassion. Working alongside her always gives the greatest lessons in how to care. How to listen. How to ‘human’.”

Giovanna added: “She’s just brilliant. From the first time I met her to now, I’m still blown away by her ability to connect with everyone. We were talking about nipple cream the last time we were together.

She then continued: “We went to her Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey and as she was walking past, she caught my eye and circled back so she could say hello to all the kids. That was really special.”

“She was asking questions about what instruments they play and moments like that make me go, ‘Oh gosh! We’re in Westminster Abbey and this is the future queen talking to my kids about drumming'. I just think she’s a wonderful human. She cares about her legacy and I think that will only mean great things for future generations,” shared Giovanna.