Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter

Priscilla Presley remembered her ex-husband Elvis Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley on Easter by sharing sweet photo with them to reminisce over family celebrations.



Taking to Instagram, Priscilla shared a sweet throwback photo of the Presley family celebrating the Easter holiday in the 70s.

She posted the photo and revealed, “Celebrating Easter Elvis and I hid the eggs. Elvis yells to Lisa, who was in the house, that the Easter Bunny came! Lisa runs out the door with her basket in hand all excited and takes off to find them.

“Elvis, with bag in hand ended up finding more than she did. He shared his with her. She was all smiles.”

Priscilla Presley continued, “Elvis was a kid at heart.”



Commenting on the post, one fan said: “I love when you share your memories with us, I could spend hours reading and listening!”

Another commented, “So happy that you are more active on social media and sharing with us fans. We love you!”