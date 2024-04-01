 
'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes spills the beans on season 4 of hit show

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes has opened up on the upcoming season 4 of the show
Outer Banks star Chase Stokes has spilled some tea about the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix show.

“The writers talked about how there was a real want for a lot of the authenticity and the characters in season 1. So I will say that they do a good job this season of that,” he told People magazine, while also teasing that there will still be “YA drama” that fans love.

The actor revealed that the cast has been in “the thick of it” filming the next season, and went on to say that it’s “one of [his] favorite seasons yet."

After season three ended with the traumatic deaths of both John B (Stokes) and Sarah Cameron’s (Madelyn Cline) dads, the duo will “evaluate” their journey.

“Anytime you experience loss, it hits in spaces and in places that you don't anticipate,” he said. “Being in the situation that John B and Sarah are in, it really will force them to evaluate everything. Where they are, what their purpose is, what their intentions are, and what was the actual value of it? Was it worth it, in hindsight? If they could go back and change things, would they? Or do they feel okay with it?” 

