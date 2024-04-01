 
Kate Middleton turning to mom during cancer battle

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Kate Middleton has reportedly been relying a lot more on her mother Carole Middleton throughout the course of her cancer treatment.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these revelations about the behind-the-scenes roles.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent conversations with The Sun.

It all began when the expert admitted, “We know that she’s got a very close and support[ive] family.”

“And secondly, that the support is under the radar. The Middletons are clearly a very, very important part of her and William’s life. At the moment, absolutely pivotal, I would say.”

He also chimed in to say, “We know that there is a tremendously strong bond between her mother [and] her parents, also siblings.”

“And also that they live in close proximity or relatively close proximity. So yes, absolutely, I think that this is important.”

So “I think the Middletons will be her rock, and they will be also tremendously helpful … especially regarding the children,” Mr Fitzwilliams admitted before signing off.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton has moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England alongside Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

