Prince Harry identifies as ‘more spare than ever' amid Kate cancer

Prince Harry feels more of a ‘spare’ after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.



The Duke of Sussex, who is set to visit the UK in May, is feeling emotional as the Royal Family goes through a turmoil.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop says: "Harry is the self-identifying royal 'Spare'. And in the wake of his sister-in-law's health revelations, I expect he feels more spare than ever," she said.

She told the Mirror : "I feel compassion for Harry and Meghan. No, they don't have cancer, and yes, they have been publicly critical of the British Royal Family. But in our own families, how many of us hold back our feelings on the off-chance a sibling or sister-in-law might get sick? I rest my case.

The expert noted: "But while it is not entirely their fault, the Sussexes are now on the back foot. Harry's book 'Spare' is permanent proof that he and one of the world's most famous women, Kate, are no longer close.