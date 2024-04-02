Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home life exposed amid despite lawsuit: Source

Sean 'Diddy' Combs keeps 'his cool' despite legal investigation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is facing a federal investigation related to sex trafficking allegations is reportedly staying calm.

According to PEOPLE report, a source told that Diddy is focusing on his family, particularly his children, during this challenging time.

The source said, "He's been in Miami with his children, It's a stressful situation for him, but he's keeping his cool."

"He's not the type to let any drama affect his children. He wants his children to be worry-free and happy. He has trust in his legal team," an insider added.

The investigations has led to to raids at the 54-year-old's properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

However, despite the serious nature of the allegations, Diddy's legal team has voiced strong opposition to the manner in which the searches were conducted.

In the statement shared to the outlet, they described them as an "excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities."

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," it further stated.