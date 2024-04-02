Prince Harry has some explaining to do in May 2024

Experts believe Prince Harry has a lot of explaining he’ll need to do in May once he returns back for the Invictus Games.

Royal writer Tom Quinn issued these sentiments about Prince Harry.

Be weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

It began when Mr Quinn said, “Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May it's his baby.”

“If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him.”

The expert also added, “Harry and William have had a strained relationship for years, and Harry didn't reunite with his brother when he last came back to the UK in February.”

Before concluding Mr Quinn also added, “Not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children. But no one is going to be fooled by these excuses.”