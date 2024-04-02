 
menu

Roman Kemp says ‘One Day' star Leo Woodall asked for help to get THIS gig

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Netflix’s One Day star Leo Woodall wants a special gig, per Roman Kemp
Netflix’s 'One Day' star Leo Woodall wants a special gig, per Roman Kemp

Netflix’s One Day star Leo Woodall apparently asked Capital FM fame Roman Kemp to help him join the Soccer Aid line-up.

Woodall recently became a worldwide heartthrob after his lead role in Netflix’s One Day, which is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by David Nicholls. 

He starred opposite Ambika Mod in the highly acclaimed series. Woodall has also previously appeared in the HBO anthology series The White Lotus.

Roman, who recently stepped down from his Capital FM gig, is returning to Soccer Aid later this year, where he’ll join Sir Mo Farah, Tom Grennan, Alex Booker and Bobby Brazier.

"I was speaking to Leo Woodall the other day, the lad from the new series on Netflix and I'm like 'Oh my God, congrats man on the new series,' and he goes 'Yeah, yeah it's great, I need to do Soccer Aid, who do I speak to? How can I get in?' people are obsessed,” he said, per The Mirror.

"It's an amazing time, what it seems on the exterior is this really serious match but it's such a wonderful vibe, everyone is friendly, everyone is happy to be there and it raises so much money, you hear people say it but it's really for a good cause. You see where the money's going and we get to live out our childhood dreams,” he added of the UNICEF match.

"You've got these fully grown men and women that are melting at the fact that we're able to go out in these stadiums with legends and these are the parts of the job of someone that is in the industry, this is the great perk of the job," Roman Kemp gushed. 

More From Entertainment:

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's child?

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's child?
Tori Spelling breaks silence on Dean McDermott divorce

Tori Spelling breaks silence on Dean McDermott divorce
Kyra Sedgwick opens up on upcoming romcom ‘Connescence' starring husband Kevin Bacon video

Kyra Sedgwick opens up on upcoming romcom ‘Connescence' starring husband Kevin Bacon
Taylor Swift hits billionaire status after 'Eras Tour' success

Taylor Swift hits billionaire status after 'Eras Tour' success
Shannen Doherty reveals heartbreaking way she's preparing for own demise

Shannen Doherty reveals heartbreaking way she's preparing for own demise
Kanye West takes TWO major steps after demanding to be called Ye

Kanye West takes TWO major steps after demanding to be called Ye
King Charles has major regret and dissatisfaction over Prince Harry's upbringing video

King Charles has major regret and dissatisfaction over Prince Harry's upbringing
Meghan Markle on ‘dangerous' path to losing royal title video

Meghan Markle on ‘dangerous' path to losing royal title

Beyoncé faces awkward moment with dancing fan in Japan video

Beyoncé faces awkward moment with dancing fan in Japan
Meghan Markle pressuring Prince Harry over relationship with King Charles video

Meghan Markle pressuring Prince Harry over relationship with King Charles
Cardi B accuser talks facial injuries from 'long nails'

Cardi B accuser talks facial injuries from 'long nails'
Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles video

Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles