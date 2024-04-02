Roman Kemp says ‘One Day' star Leo Woodall asked for help to get THIS gig

Netflix’s 'One Day' star Leo Woodall wants a special gig, per Roman Kemp

Netflix’s One Day star Leo Woodall apparently asked Capital FM fame Roman Kemp to help him join the Soccer Aid line-up.

Woodall recently became a worldwide heartthrob after his lead role in Netflix’s One Day, which is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by David Nicholls.

He starred opposite Ambika Mod in the highly acclaimed series. Woodall has also previously appeared in the HBO anthology series The White Lotus.

Roman, who recently stepped down from his Capital FM gig, is returning to Soccer Aid later this year, where he’ll join Sir Mo Farah, Tom Grennan, Alex Booker and Bobby Brazier.

"I was speaking to Leo Woodall the other day, the lad from the new series on Netflix and I'm like 'Oh my God, congrats man on the new series,' and he goes 'Yeah, yeah it's great, I need to do Soccer Aid, who do I speak to? How can I get in?' people are obsessed,” he said, per The Mirror.

"It's an amazing time, what it seems on the exterior is this really serious match but it's such a wonderful vibe, everyone is friendly, everyone is happy to be there and it raises so much money, you hear people say it but it's really for a good cause. You see where the money's going and we get to live out our childhood dreams,” he added of the UNICEF match.

"You've got these fully grown men and women that are melting at the fact that we're able to go out in these stadiums with legends and these are the parts of the job of someone that is in the industry, this is the great perk of the job," Roman Kemp gushed.