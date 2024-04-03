 
menu

Meghan Markle given ‘excuse' to skip UK trip in May

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

Meghan Markle seemingly has a valid reason to skip the upcoming Sussex trip to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is tipped to accompany husband, Prince Harry, for the Invictus Games anniversary next month, is afraid of coming back to the hood.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells the Sun: "Meghan isn't obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it's different for him. She's asked for this. If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years. On top of that you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet who are completely blameless."

He adds: “The security would be decided on a case by case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the UK," he said. "I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though."

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce spills on attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe

Travis Kelce spills on attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe
Travis Kelce brands himself as the 'happiest guy' amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce brands himself as the 'happiest guy' amid Taylor Swift romance
Queen Camilla tries ‘best' to lift ‘morale' of family

Queen Camilla tries ‘best' to lift ‘morale' of family
Adam Sandler honours late Joe Flaherty: 'Had me and my brother laughing'

Adam Sandler honours late Joe Flaherty: 'Had me and my brother laughing'
Kate Middleton, Prince William more ‘enthusiastic' to see Sussexes

Kate Middleton, Prince William more ‘enthusiastic' to see Sussexes
Kate Middleton is still mom Carole's ‘little girl' despite support from William

Kate Middleton is still mom Carole's ‘little girl' despite support from William
Rebel Wilson mulls going into exile after bombshell memoir

Rebel Wilson mulls going into exile after bombshell memoir
Cher, Meryl Streep celebrate 40 years of friendship, recreate iconic photo video

Cher, Meryl Streep celebrate 40 years of friendship, recreate iconic photo
Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's child?

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's child?
Tori Spelling breaks silence on Dean McDermott divorce

Tori Spelling breaks silence on Dean McDermott divorce
Roman Kemp says ‘One Day' star Leo Woodall asked for help to get THIS gig

Roman Kemp says ‘One Day' star Leo Woodall asked for help to get THIS gig
Kyra Sedgwick opens up on upcoming romcom ‘Connescence' starring husband Kevin Bacon video

Kyra Sedgwick opens up on upcoming romcom ‘Connescence' starring husband Kevin Bacon