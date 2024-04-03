Meghan Markle given ‘excuse' to skip UK trip in May

Meghan Markle seemingly has a valid reason to skip the upcoming Sussex trip to the UK.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is tipped to accompany husband, Prince Harry, for the Invictus Games anniversary next month, is afraid of coming back to the hood.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells the Sun: "Meghan isn't obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it's different for him. She's asked for this. If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years. On top of that you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet who are completely blameless."

He adds: “The security would be decided on a case by case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the UK," he said. "I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though."