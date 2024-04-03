Kate Middleton wants reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid cancer battle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for ending their feud, it is claimed.



Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that future king and queen are "more open to reconciliation" than Harry and Meghan are.

Tom Quinn, while speaking to the Mirror, said "Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than Meghan and Harry."

He said: "Keeping up the feud is easier for Meghan and Harry in many ways because in the States they may be celebrities but they are not under the spotlight in the way Kate and William are."

Earlier, Tom Quinn also claimed that Kate and William have reached out to Meghan and Harry and urged them to bring Archie and Lilibet, to the UK to visit.

Quinn said, “William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."