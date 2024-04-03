Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'Amazing at what she does'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been making the most of their time together, since beginning their relationship last summer.

According to OK magazine, Kelce expressed his admiration for the Lover singer in a recent interview.

He said, "It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure."

"She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it," the NFL star added.

After a fun vacation together in the Bahamas, Kelce is now looking forward to supporting Taylor at her upcoming concerts in Europe, stating, "you know I gotta go support."

Kelce also talked about the couple's decision of prioritizing their relationship despite their busy schedules.

"We're both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her — and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," he said.