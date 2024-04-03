 
menu

'Joker: Folie à Deux' gets a similar rating as the first part

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux gets a similar rating as the first part
'Joker: Folie à Deux' gets a similar rating as the first part

More details about Joker: Folie à Deux are coming in hot.

The upcoming Joaquin Phoenix-starring supervillain saga has officially been given an R rating.

According to PEOPLE, the long-awaited sequel, which stars Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn, has been given the rating by The Motion Picture Association for “strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

This means that it will follow in the footsteps of its first part Joker, released in 2019, which also got a similar rating.

The update comes after Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne, shared a poster of the movie while announcing the release date of its trailer.

“The world's a stage. Joker: Folie à Deux trailer coming April 9,” she captioned the post.

The poster featured Joaquin and Lady Gaga dancing under the spotlight as Joker and Harley.

The official X account of the movie also took to its handle an announced news of the trailer release date, unveiling the film's slogan which reads: “The world's a stage.”

Moreover, there were a few rumors about the movie being a musical as well, but insiders told Variety last month that the film would be “mostly a jukebox musical,” meaning it will feature music by other artists and won’t have an original soundtrack.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'Amazing at what she does'

Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'Amazing at what she does'
Ashley Judd survives 'deadly pandemic' as protective aunt in 'Lazareth' video

Ashley Judd survives 'deadly pandemic' as protective aunt in 'Lazareth'
Meghan Markle is exposing how detached from reality royal ways are video

Meghan Markle is exposing how detached from reality royal ways are
Kate Middleton wants reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton wants reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid cancer battle
Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'Going strong'

Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'Going strong'
Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?

Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?
Meghan Markle is showing the world how repressive the Royal Family is video

Meghan Markle is showing the world how repressive the Royal Family is
King Charles jeopardising all the humanising work of Kate Middleton, Prince William video

King Charles jeopardising all the humanising work of Kate Middleton, Prince William
Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture

Meghan Markle is breaking away from royal captivity with simple gesture
Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role

Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role
Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books video

Meghan Markle reveals one of her favourite books
Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'

Amy Nuttall, Andrew Buchan give their marriage 'another chance'