'Joker: Folie à Deux' gets a similar rating as the first part

More details about Joker: Folie à Deux are coming in hot.

The upcoming Joaquin Phoenix-starring supervillain saga has officially been given an R rating.

According to PEOPLE, the long-awaited sequel, which stars Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn, has been given the rating by The Motion Picture Association for “strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

This means that it will follow in the footsteps of its first part Joker, released in 2019, which also got a similar rating.

The update comes after Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne, shared a poster of the movie while announcing the release date of its trailer.

“The world's a stage. Joker: Folie à Deux trailer coming April 9,” she captioned the post.

The poster featured Joaquin and Lady Gaga dancing under the spotlight as Joker and Harley.

The official X account of the movie also took to its handle an announced news of the trailer release date, unveiling the film's slogan which reads: “The world's a stage.”

Moreover, there were a few rumors about the movie being a musical as well, but insiders told Variety last month that the film would be “mostly a jukebox musical,” meaning it will feature music by other artists and won’t have an original soundtrack.