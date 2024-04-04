Meghan Markle to get ‘cuddly, warm’ welcome in UK despite Royal family attacks

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has not confirmed whether she will be flying to the UK with Prince Harry or not to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.



However, the Duchess has been told that if she decides to join her husband to UK, she will receive a “cuddly and warm” welcome as “too much has gone now.”

It was expected that Meghan Markle would get a lukewarm reception if she comes to the UK again following her continuous criticism of the Royal family.

Speaking with GB News, former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae said that if Meghan were to come, she would have made the announcement.

When asked if the former actor is "planning a little return to the UK" and if the British public would welcome her back, Rae said, "I'll believe it when I see it!"

“Until I see her step off that plane, I do not believe that she will be here. I think too much has gone on, and I'm sure that if she does come, she will get a very cuddly and warm welcome,” he added.

"You just got to look at the last few years and see what the Sussexes have done with their continued criticisms of the Royal Family and the fact that we've heard before that she doesn't want to come back to this country.

"You'd have thought if she was serious about coming here, we'd already know that she was coming here."