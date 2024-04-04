 
menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to stop making themselves ‘accessible'

By
Web Desk
|

April 04, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to stop making themselves ‘accessible’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to stop making themselves ‘accessible’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to stop making themselves “so accessible” in Hollywood amid release of the Duchess’ new lifestyle brand.

Sharing her two cents on the former actor’s new brand, American Riviera Orchard, Sharon Osbourne said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to learn that “less is more.”

When asked about Meghan’s new venture on TalkTV, Osbourne said, "If it's good quality and it's at a reasonable price, why not? It could work.”

"I think they've got to stop making themselves so accessible,” she added. "It's like, you know, they turn up the opening of an envelope, and I think that they've got to really pull back."

"Less is more, and I don't think they've heard that,” she said.

She went on to refer to the couple’s cancelled deal with Spotify in 2020 and their latest project with Netflix failed to woo the audience as it did not make it to the top ten list.

Osbourne said, "Listen, I think so. I think that, you know, they've tried so many different things, you know, a production deal, their podcasts… Now they're flogging household stuff.”

"I mean, what else are they going to do? They've tried a bit of everything, and nothing's worked so far," she noted.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse's lives after embracing parenthood

Inside Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse's lives after embracing parenthood
Julia Stiles reveals secret arrival of third baby with husband Preston Cook

Julia Stiles reveals secret arrival of third baby with husband Preston Cook
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox taking some space amid relationship troubles

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox taking some space amid relationship troubles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could use ‘unique' kids ability to heal rift with Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could use ‘unique' kids ability to heal rift with Royal
Prince Harry, Prince William broken bond needs ‘understanding' on both sides

Prince Harry, Prince William broken bond needs ‘understanding' on both sides

Prince Harry UK trip details to be revealed on ‘need to know basis'

Prince Harry UK trip details to be revealed on ‘need to know basis'
'The Bear' season 3 renewal is not the ONLY good news for fans

'The Bear' season 3 renewal is not the ONLY good news for fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chemistry like ‘formation dancers' in new outing

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chemistry like ‘formation dancers' in new outing