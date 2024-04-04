Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to stop making themselves ‘accessible’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to stop making themselves “so accessible” in Hollywood amid release of the Duchess’ new lifestyle brand.



Sharing her two cents on the former actor’s new brand, American Riviera Orchard, Sharon Osbourne said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to learn that “less is more.”

When asked about Meghan’s new venture on TalkTV, Osbourne said, "If it's good quality and it's at a reasonable price, why not? It could work.”

"I think they've got to stop making themselves so accessible,” she added. "It's like, you know, they turn up the opening of an envelope, and I think that they've got to really pull back."

"Less is more, and I don't think they've heard that,” she said.

She went on to refer to the couple’s cancelled deal with Spotify in 2020 and their latest project with Netflix failed to woo the audience as it did not make it to the top ten list.

Osbourne said, "Listen, I think so. I think that, you know, they've tried so many different things, you know, a production deal, their podcasts… Now they're flogging household stuff.”

"I mean, what else are they going to do? They've tried a bit of everything, and nothing's worked so far," she noted.