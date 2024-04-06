 
Kanye West 'uses' Bianca Censori to taunt Kim Kardashian: Expert

By
Web Desk
|

April 06, 2024

Kanye West might be using wife Bianca Censori to send a message to Kim Kardashian, according to an expert.

A body language expert named Judi James told the Mirror that the Canadian rapper could be "using" Bianca to try to "control" Kim by "proving himself right.”

She explained that Kanye's "displays with Bianca" show that he "found a version of her [Kim] who is besotted with him, who is as beautiful and who will happily and compliantly dress and behave in a way that he wants and look happy doing so."

Her analysis comes after Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing an outfit similar to Bianca, who frequently wears risque outfits alongside the I Wonder hitmaker.

Previously, the SKIMS mogul had shared that Kanye would school her over her styling choices in the past.

In one of the episode of of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers also saw her telling Kanye off after he expressed disapproval of her 2019 Met Gala look.

Kanye, who shares four kids (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm) with Kim, tied the knot with Bianca in 2022, the same year he ended his first marriage.

