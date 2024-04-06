Gisele Bündchen and beau Joaquim Valente take relationship a step further

Gisele Bündchen and beau Joaquim Valente's relationship is reportedly going very well

Gisele Bündchen’s new beau Joaquim Valente has all but moved in with the model in her $9 million Miami mansion.

“They wake up, work out, make breakfast, and either spend the day together or do their own things and meet up later," a source dished of the couple Star magazine.

"Joaquim has his own place still but he’s rarely there, he keeps most everything he needs at Gisele’s," they added.

"She adores him and is comfortable with their relationship being out in the open," the tipster shared. "Everything is going so well.”

Gisele met the jiu-jitsu instructor in December 2021 and sparked romance rumors in 2022 after the model got divorced from Tom Brady. The duo confirmed their romance last year.

Some insiders claimed that Gisele had cheated on Brady and was actually in a relationship with Valente prior to her divorce. However, the supermodel recently quashed those reports, saying, "That’s a lie.”

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she remarked.

Gisele and NFL legend Tom Brady share two kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.