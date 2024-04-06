'Romeo and Juliet' starring Tom Holland, Francesca faces racial abuse

The upcoming play, Romeo and Juliet, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, has recently garnered attention.

According to a report by Deadline, the play, which features Holland as Romeo and marks Francesca's debut as Juliet, has been the target of racial abuse aimed at the actress.

The producers of the West End production have condemned the racial abuse, asserting that such hurtful comments must stop.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the team behind the play, issued a statement highlighting the necessity of creating a safe environment for artists to work without the threat of online harassment.

The statement declared, "This must stop. We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment. We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry, or in our wider communities."

The play, featuring star studded cast including Freema Agyeman and Michael Balogun, will start showing on May 11 and continue until August 3.