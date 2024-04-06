Why Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori won't ditch ‘revealing outfits' in pregnancy

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is reportedly not going to give up the racy outfits during pregnancy

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori reportedly doesn’t intend to dress differently when she gets pregnant.

A source has dished that Bianca feels totally at ease with her racy outfits and is ready to have kids with Ye. Since the Yeezy architect sees her dresses as “artistic,” she’s not likely to ditch them once she gets pregnant, the insider claims.

“Bianca is in her element. She loves the attention and being dressed by Ye, despite what everyone thinks of her outfits,” the source told The US Sun.

"She feels a lot of her looks are artistic, not just about the fashion. Bianca is fully dedicated and in it for the long haul, she doesn’t care what people think of her,” they added.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she got pregnant soon and she'll still wear revealing outfits the same as Rihanna did," predicted the source.

The tipster also said that Bianca “feels like royalty with Kanye,” and is “happy to support everything he does and be there at all times, even if he’s intense."

Ye, 46, is already dad to four kids he welcomed with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four.