Khloé Kardashian, True twin in style ahead of her 6th birthday

Khloé Kardashian recently posted an adorable photo with her daughter True.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Khloé shared a photo featuring her enjoying the sunny day outdoors with True, who is about to celebrate her 6th birthday on April 12.

The reality TV star expressed her astonishment at how quickly time has passed, captioning the photo, "How is my baby almost 6."

The mother-daughter duo donned matching outfits in the photo.

The Kardashians star sported blue top with all-over printed pants, which perfectly matches True's outfit.

Khloé, a mother of two, shares daughter True and her son Tatum with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder frequently posts special moments with her children on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their lives.

She recently shared photos from their family's Easter celebrations on Instagram.

The photos captured the kids having a great time with their cousins, all dressed in outfits that matched the Easter theme, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

