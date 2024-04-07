Drake Bell reveals why he appeared on 'Quiet on Set'

Drake Bell feels lightweight after talking about the sexual abuse he faced at the hands of Brian Peck.

During an episode of The Man Enough podcast, Drake shared how “free” he feels after talking about his childhood trauma in Investigation Discovery's new series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

In the episode, Drake described the dialogue coach’s abuse of him, which reportedly began when he was 15, as “the worst stuff somebody could do to a person.”

“The more that I'm able to talk about it, and the more that I'm able to articulate my thoughts just for myself, in my own mind, there is a big weight that feels has been lifted and is freeing,” he said, according to PEOPLE.

He also said that the scrutiny he faced after breaking his silence is still “nothing compared” to the ordeal he had been through as a child.

Drake shared that he couldn’t "recognise" himself anymore and wanted to make a major decision about whether he wants to go public with his story or not.

“I thought to myself that 'I could go down this path and that'd be the end of my story or fight for what is important to me,'” he added.