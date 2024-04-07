 
menu

Prince Harry told not meeting William in UK would be ‘worse' than ‘compromise'

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

Prince Harry has no choice but to meet Prince William on the upcoming UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex, who is scheduled to arrive in London next month, cannot get away with ignoring his elder brother.

Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him."

The author added: "Not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children. But no one is going to be fooled by these excuses."

More From Entertainment:

Drake Bell reveals why he appeared on 'Quiet on Set'

Drake Bell reveals why he appeared on 'Quiet on Set'

Khloé Kardashian, True twin in style ahead of her 6th birthday

Khloé Kardashian, True twin in style ahead of her 6th birthday
Lauri Peterson mourns son Joshua's death at 35

Lauri Peterson mourns son Joshua's death at 35
Yoko Ono shared THIS experience with John Lennon

Yoko Ono shared THIS experience with John Lennon

Katie Price goes 'natural' days after lip filler treatment

Katie Price goes 'natural' days after lip filler treatment
Diddy's alleged escort breaks silence on getting 'monthly fees'

Diddy's alleged escort breaks silence on getting 'monthly fees'

Danny DeVito hopes to return to villainous ‘Batman' role with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Danny DeVito hopes to return to villainous ‘Batman' role with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Taylor Swift drops five heartbreak playlists ahead of new album 'TTPD'

Taylor Swift drops five heartbreak playlists ahead of new album 'TTPD'