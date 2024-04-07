Prince Harry told not meeting William in UK would be ‘worse' than ‘compromise'

Prince Harry has no choice but to meet Prince William on the upcoming UK visit.



The Duke of Sussex, who is scheduled to arrive in London next month, cannot get away with ignoring his elder brother.

Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him."

The author added: "Not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children. But no one is going to be fooled by these excuses."