Sean "Diddy" Combs' pals start to wonder what he did to ‘warrant aggressive raid'

Sean "Diddy" Combs' pals have begun to question what the music mogul is hiding

Sean "Diddy" Combs' friends and neighbors are wondering what the HipHop legend did to invite such aggressive raids linked with a federal human trafficking investigation.

"Diddy’s friends and neighbors on both coasts are questioning what he did behind closed doors to warrant such an aggressive raid," a source told In Touch magazine. "There’s talk of assaults, trafficking and torture chambers."

"He allegedly had a 24/7 armed security detail patrolling his properties, which begs the question: What is Diddy hiding?" the tipster argued. "The feds broke into safes, tore through walk-in closets filled with designer clothes — everything was scattered in search of evidence."

The sex trafficking investigation isn’t the only one Diddy’s facing, his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura also accused him of sexual assault and physical abuse. Another woman, who remains anonymous, has accused him of gangraping her with Harve Pierre and a third man when she was only 17.

"No one knows for sure what went on in his homes — not yet, anyway — but Cassie’s filing definitely opened up a Pandora’s box," added the source.

Diddy addressed these claims in December 2023, saying, "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try and assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."