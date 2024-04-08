Prince Harry ‘oddly times act' towards Prince William unearthed

Prince Harry seemingly made an awkward gesture towards Prince William at a historic Royal Family event.



The Duke of Sussex, who travelled from the US to attend King Charles coronation, was spotted disturbed when elder brother William entered the room.

Speaking about Harry’s gesture at the Westminster Abbey on May 6, body language expert Judi James said: "Harry performed what looked like an oddly-times act of ignore or attention diversion as his father, brother and sister-in-law walked in a procession in front of him.”

She adds: “Harry had been chatting animatedly to Edoardo, jerking a thumb over his shoulder at one point, sharing a giggling laugh that seemed to involve his tongue placed between his teeth, and then doing a mutual, mirrored eye gaze with a matching lip clamp smile to Edo that seemed to signal mutual sympathy or empathy.”

The expert continued: "Harry was looking up as Charles, William and Kate arrived to walk past but after looking at his father, Harry turned his head to speak to Eduardo again in a very odd way at a crucial point in the ceremony when all eyes and attention were on Charles and William's arrival."