Prince Harry ‘forcing way' back into Britain despite public wishes?

Prince Harry seemingly has his mind made in returning to the Royal Family.



The Duke of Sussex, who so expected to arrive in the UK in May, is ‘hellbent’ on finding a spot for himself when it comes to royal duties.

Royal expert Nathan Kay wrote: "The grenades have been coming thick and fast from across the pond for years now, but the Sussexes still seem hellbent on forcing their way back into Britain whether we like it or not."

Meanwhile, expert Tom Quinn has predicted Harry’s return in the UK:

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May it's his baby.

"If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him."