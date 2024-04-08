Meghan Markle to decide if Prince Harry, kids will travel to UK in May

Meghan Markle will call the shots if Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, can travel to the UK in May.



According to several reports, the Duke of Sussex is set to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games in his home country.

Meanwhile, it is also being claimed that Harry would bring his kids along so that they could meet their cancer-stricken grandfather, King Charles.

However, it is still not confirmed if the Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would attend accompany her husband to the UK.

But an expert has claimed that Meghan "could never be forced" to travel to UK and will have the "final say" over Prince Harry's decisions.

Speaking with The Sun, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that if Meghan does not want to come, Harry cannot make her to set foot in the UK.

"Meghan has the say,” he said, adding, "If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to.

“It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan,” the expert added.