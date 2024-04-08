J. Cole expresses remorse over Kendrick Lamar diss track

J. Cole is not proud of his Kendrick Lamar diss track.

The 39-year-old rapper recently headlined a performance at his Dreamville Festival in North Carolina on Sunday where he placed 7 Minute Drill last on his surprise project Might Delete Later, releasing on April 5.

The beef dates back to the time when Cole and Drake sang a duet for First Person Shooter for the latter’s album For All The Dogs in which the former rapped, “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three, like we started a league.”

Later, Kendrick responded by releasing a song named Like That and sang, “Yeah get up with me, f*ck sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches,” he stated. “Motherf--k the big three, n—a, it’s just big me.”

However, Cole is not a fan of his own retaliation as he told the crowd at his recent show, “I’m so proud of ‘Might Delete Later’, except for one part. It’s one part of that shit that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest sh*t I did in my f—-n’ life, right? And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear.”

He also shared how releasing the diss track felt “spiritually wrong” to him.

“That sh*t disrupts my f—n’ peace. So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that and in that sh*t, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n—a’s catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf—r’s to ever touch a f—n’ microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I,” Cole concluded.